NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 117,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 111,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.88. 3,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.