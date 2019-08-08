NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 152,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,287,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. 14,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.