Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.24

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.79.

Novoheart Company Profile (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Novoheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novoheart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.