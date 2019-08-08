Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.54 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $73.36. 191,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64. Novanta has a one year low of $55.68 and a one year high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Novanta had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,482,183.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,601.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

