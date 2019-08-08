Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Given $78.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $78.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.60 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 223 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NOVT stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98. Novanta has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $96.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.47 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,183.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,601.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Novanta by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

