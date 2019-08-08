Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 521029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,075.00.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

