Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.46.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 811,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,020. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $621,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,752 shares of company stock worth $4,442,698. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,134,000 after buying an additional 174,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,188,000 after buying an additional 416,956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.