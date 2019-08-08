Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 19,805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,709 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $267,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Facebook by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Facebook stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,236,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,641,310. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.55. The stock has a market cap of $518.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $20,460,090.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,983,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.