Noku (NOKU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Noku has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $11,377.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can now be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00258207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.01216775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00019496 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00091632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002031 BTC.

About Noku

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.