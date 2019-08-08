Noble Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Noble Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,446. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.91 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 23,178 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.