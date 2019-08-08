Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NE. Bank of America began coverage on Noble in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on Noble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SEB Equities downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Noble alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 51.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,688,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 722.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,522 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 194.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 423,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 279,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Noble in the second quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 66,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86. Noble has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $392.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.51.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.