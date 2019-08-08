Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NEWTEK Business Services were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Chubb Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chubb Ltd now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NEWT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 8,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,873. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $391.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 70.19% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. On average, analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

