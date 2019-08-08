Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David J. Antoniuk sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $83,955.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $566.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

