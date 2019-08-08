Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 312.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 533.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti set a $105.00 price objective on American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.40. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.45 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

