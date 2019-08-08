Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the footwear maker on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Nike has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Nike has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nike to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NKE traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $83.00. 6,208,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,263. Nike has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.02.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

