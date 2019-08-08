NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $108,000 in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

IVOV traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.65. VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.97 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.82.

