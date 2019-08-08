NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,654,000 after purchasing an additional 301,872 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,193.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,303,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,792,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,794,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 167,696 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.68. 71,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,330. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $42.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,548.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

