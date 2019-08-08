NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 4,593 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 298,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.37, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 77,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,188.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Zegart sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $142,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,310 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.35 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

