NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 111 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,584. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $314.08 and a 52-week high of $414.63. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

