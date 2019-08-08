News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Receives $14.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

Shares of News stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. News has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.51.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that News will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of News by 3.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in News by 8.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in News by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of News by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

