New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 3,100 Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimball International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,167,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 15.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 357,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 75.5% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $607.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.93. Kimball International Inc has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $18.14.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

