New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. First Analysis cut New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.33.

NYSE NEWR traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 97,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -206.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. New Relic has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $1,363,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,558,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,613. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 58.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 255.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

