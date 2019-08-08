New Potomac Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.93.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $23.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,197.66. 649,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,144.46. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $799.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.