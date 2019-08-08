New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

NYSE NJR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.27. 529,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,007. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director David A. Trice sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $596,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,237.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

