New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $434.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.51%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $46.27. 522,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

In related news, Director David A. Trice sold 12,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $596,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,237.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

