Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Share Price

Media stories about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

PLAY traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 242,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $363.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,480.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.32 per share, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,977.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

