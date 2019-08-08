NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Lessened by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 24.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,816,000 after buying an additional 332,665 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in NetApp by 629.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 119,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NetApp by 6,974.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 251,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 247,956 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 16.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 33.2% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on NetApp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NetApp from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.60. 1,360,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,840. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,395,461.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,922.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

