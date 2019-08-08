Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s current price.

LASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Get Nlight alerts:

LASR stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Nlight has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $533.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $114,047.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $262,937. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nlight by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.