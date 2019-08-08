NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 112.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 121,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,343. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.54. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 40,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Hummer purchased 50,000 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $364,800 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.