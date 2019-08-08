NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) received a $38.00 target price from research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NBTB. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.23. 90,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $192,332.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,604,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 212,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

