Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Navient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 31,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,275. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67. Navient has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $122,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $7,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Navient by 293.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 644,550 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 495.2% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 696,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 579,595 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter valued at about $6,384,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Navient by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 319,787 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

