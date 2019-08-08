Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Natural Gas Services Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 3,356 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $50,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 91,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

