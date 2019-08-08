National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.44-5.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.44-5.50 EPS.

Shares of NHI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.10. 230,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 14.99. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.