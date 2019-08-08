National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. National CineMedia updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 6,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,080. The firm has a market cap of $576.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

