National Bank Financial Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.33. 301,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.09. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$9.25 and a 12 month high of C$12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.61.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

