Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.27. 168,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.33. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $104.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,550 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $149,807.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $2,003,618.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,097.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,211 shares of company stock worth $3,454,592. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

