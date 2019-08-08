NaPoleonX Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One NaPoleonX token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00002762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $137,698.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00260027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.01197437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00090671 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001975 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,874,750 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

