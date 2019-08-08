Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Up 3.8%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.09, 22,836,245 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 16,425,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,098 shares during the quarter. Naked Brand Group makes up 0.5% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 7.15% of Naked Brand Group worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.