Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.84

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.84 and last traded at $89.57, with a volume of 10737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claiborne P. Deming sold 13,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,120,786.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.