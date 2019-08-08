Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.
Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.06. 8,724,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,551. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $36.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 79.37%.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
