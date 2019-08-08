Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.06. 8,724,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,551. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

