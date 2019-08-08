Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.63. 811,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,708. The company has a market capitalization of $343.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

