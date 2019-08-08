Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Gap Up to $10.34

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $10.34. Mueller Water Products shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 595,432 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $63,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,892 shares in the company, valued at $505,118.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $91,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $50,182,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 47.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 231,223 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 253,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,015,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,397,000 after acquiring an additional 337,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.