Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 2%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of $8.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

