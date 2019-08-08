Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $171.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $178.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,648. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $108.25 and a one year high of $174.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $7,773,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $3,173,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,714 shares of company stock valued at $38,082,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,713,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $802,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,923 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,465,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 269,031 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,427,000 after purchasing an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,761,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

