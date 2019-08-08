Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) a $25.00 Price Target

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) received a $25.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

WW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. 4,864,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,685. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $369.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.