Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) a $25.00 Price Target

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) received a $25.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.
WW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.
Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. 4,864,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,685. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92.
In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.