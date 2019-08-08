Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 71,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 532,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $39,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $78,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,354.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $227,087. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

