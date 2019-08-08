Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $594,000 in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.32. 732,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

