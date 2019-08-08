Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $297,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,803,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,397,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,211,000 after acquiring an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,169,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,623,000 after acquiring an additional 166,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Copart by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,951,000 after acquiring an additional 483,889 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 179,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $13,377,022.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $3,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,198,755 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $75.54. 794,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,845. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.77.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

