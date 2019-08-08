Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $365,000 Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,981,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,418,000 after buying an additional 246,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,995,000 after buying an additional 184,083 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 99.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after buying an additional 180,858 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,783,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after buying an additional 131,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,206,000 after buying an additional 121,836 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $139.08. 123,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.26. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.87.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

