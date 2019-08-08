Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 678.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,714.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

KSS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

